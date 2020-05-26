Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, May 26, the Rutherfordton County Courthouse will be closed and will not reopen until June 1 due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to a facebook posts on the Rutherford County Clerk of Superior Courts Office, the building will be cleaned over the next several days.
Officials say all court cases scheduled between the dates of May 26 and May 29 will be continued.
You may call the clerks office next week for your new date at 828-288-6100.
Officials say if you have a domestic violence case set for May 27 or May 29, you need to contact the magistrates office. You may get copies of your continuance orders after 1 p.m. on those days.
The magistrates office is located at:
198 N. Washington Street
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
