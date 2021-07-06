RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says their Criminal Apprehension Team is searching for multiple wanted fugitives.
The following are the fugitives that The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is looking for.
ROBERT GENE SISK, DOB: 6/29/1988
Wanted for two counts of Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle and a Felony Probation Violation
ROGER GENE COOK, DOB: 10/4/1982
Wanted for multiple Orders of Arrest which include Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Violation of Parole and Child Abuse
SARAH KYLIE BRIGMAN, DOB: 3/23/1995
Wanted for two counts of a Probation Violation
AMY NICHOL HALL, DOB: 10/16/1979
Wanted for a Felony Probation Violation
Anyone with information is asked to call Tyler Greene with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-447-9467 or call 828-286-2911 and ask to speak with a member of the Criminal Apprehension Team.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can report information to Crime Stoppers at 28-286-TIPS (8477)
