Fugitives wanted in Rutherford County

A group of Fugitives that the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is looking for. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, July 6, 2021)

RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested one and their Criminal Apprehension Team is still searching for three other wanted fugitives. 

Deputies say they arrested Sarah Kylie Brigman, 26, on Wednesday, July 7. She was wanted for two counts of a Probation Violation. 

The following are the fugitives that The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is looking for. 

ROBERT GENE SISK, DOB: 6/29/1988

Wanted for two counts of Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle and a Felony Probation Violation

ROGER GENE COOK, DOB: 10/4/1982

Wanted for multiple Orders of Arrest which include Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Violation of Parole and Child Abuse

AMY NICHOL HALL, DOB: 10/16/1979

Wanted for a Felony Probation Violation

Anyone with information is asked to call Tyler Greene with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-447-9467 or call 828-286-2911 and ask to speak with a member of the Criminal Apprehension Team.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can report information to Crime Stoppers at 28-286-TIPS (8477)

More news: 4 more bodies recovered from Florida condo collapse site

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.