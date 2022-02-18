RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are looking for a suspect wanted for multiple charges.
Deputies said Kenneth Scott Collins is wanted for the following:
- Felony probation violation
- Felony larceny
- Felony possession of meth
- Felony of simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods
- Misdemeanor resisting a public officer
Anyone with information on where Kenneth Scott Collins may be, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911.
MORE NEWS: Police investigating after loaded gun found at Upstate elementary school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.