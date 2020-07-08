RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says a woman who went missing early Wednesday morning has been safely located.
Stephanie Lorna Fugate, 31, was last seen on Harris-Henrietta Road around 8:45 a.m. on July 8.
She has shoulder-length red hair and blue eyes. Deputies say Stephanie stands at 5'5'' tall and weighs around 230 pounds.
She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and white Adidas sweatshirt.
Later Wednesday afternoon, deputies said Stephanie had been found safe.
