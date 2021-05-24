Jasmine Nicole Williamson

A missing juvenile that the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching for. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, May 24, 2021)

RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they want the public's assistance in locating Jasmine Nicole Williamson, a 17-year-old missing juvenile.

Deputies describe Williamson as 5'2" tall and around 150 pounds. They say she has blue eye and medium length red hair.

Anyone with information regarding Williamson is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286- 8477.

