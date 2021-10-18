RUTHRFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say they are asking the public's help to find a runaway teenager last seen Sunday.
The Sheriff's Office says that Abagail Lynn Cantrell, 15, was last seen at the Department of Social Services along Fairground Road in Spindale before running away.
Deputies say that Abagail is about 5-foot-8 and weighs around 160 pounds with blue eyes and red/auburn hair in a dreadlock style.
According to the Office, Abagail was wearing white Crocs, dark pants and a blue or white shirt when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Office at 828-286-2911.
MORE NEWS: Anderson police search for missing woman last seen Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.