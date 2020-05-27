RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say went missing Tuesday.
According to deputies, G Voran Littlejohn, 62, was last seen on Coopers Gap Road on May 26.
Mr. Littlejohn is described as standing 6'3'' tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He may be wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt and dark colored tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911.
