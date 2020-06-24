Christopher Brown

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies need your help finding a man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

32-year-old Christopher Brown was last seen on June 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., last spotted near Poors Ford Road in Rutherfordton. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not provided.

If you know of Christopher's whereabouts, call RCSO at 828-286-2911.

