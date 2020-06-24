RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies need your help finding a man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
32-year-old Christopher Brown was last seen on June 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., last spotted near Poors Ford Road in Rutherfordton. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not provided.
If you know of Christopher's whereabouts, call RCSO at 828-286-2911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.