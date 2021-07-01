RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 16-year-old Savannah Dawn Hobbs, a runaway teen last seen on June 26, 2021.
Deputies say that Hobbs was last seen on Bostic-Sunshine Highway on June 26, 2021.
Deputies describe Hobbs as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 80 pounds. She has long blond hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing on the sleeves and blue jeans, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Hobbs is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.
