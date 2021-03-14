RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate a missing teenage boy.
Deputies say that 14-year-old Alex James Peacock was last seen leaving his residence on JM Lovelace Rd. on Saturday at around 1:00 am in Ellenboro.
Alex is described by deputies as measuring around five feet, 10 inches in height, weighing around 140 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair.
RCSO says that Alex was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray jacked and gray jogging pants.
Anyone with information on Alex's whereabouts should call the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-286-2911 or CrimeStoppers at 828-286-8477.
MORE NEWS: Elvis Presley's iconic guitar up for grabs in upcoming auction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.