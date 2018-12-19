Forest City, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Tuesday, December 18 on Island Ford Road in Forest City.
Deputies say the target of the investigation was Bruce Wayne Givens, Jr. According to deputies, during the execution of the search warrant, they found approximately 163 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and possibly 39 counterfeit 100 dollar bills.
Givens was charged by deputies with trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling and drug paraphernalia.
Givens received a $100,000 secured bond.
Right now the suspected counterfeit money is being investigated by the Secret Service.
