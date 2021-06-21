FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they are asking for the public's assistance in trying to identify suspects from a recent breaking and entering incident.
Deputies say on May 28, 2021, unidentified individuals broke into storage units at Reid's Used Cars. The business is located at 407 US 221 A Highway, Forest City, NC.
Photos of the suspects' vehicle can be seen to the right.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286- TIPS (8477).
More news: SCDOT: Vehicle fire causing traffic delays on I-85 NB near exit 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.