Ellenboro, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County say that two suspects wanted in connection to a missing man are in custody after they were arrested in Georgia.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say that Delarrio Goode and Lakeila Dickey will be extradited to Rutherford County sometime soon.
Deputies say that the investigation in to Daryl Jamichael Price is still ongoing.
According to the sheriff's office, Daryl Jamichael Price has been missing from the Ellenboro area since Friday, November 20.
Anyone with information on the location of Daryl Price is asked to call Rutherford County 911 Communications at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.
