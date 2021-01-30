RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Rutherfordton police say that three suspects are in the hospital after officers responded to a shooting at around 11:38 Friday night.
According to a release from Rutherfordton PD, the incident occurred at the Scotchman convenience store along Railroad Ave. and involved three individuals who exchanged around 20 shots of gunfire. Officers say that all three suspects fled the scene by the time police arrived.
Rutherfordton police say that it appears that the three individuals responsible for the shooting are the only ones that are injured. According to the release, one individual is in surgery and the other two are in stable condition.
Officers say that there is no threat to the public at this time and all leads are being pursued in partnership with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lieutenant Rick Gilbert at (828)-287-5062 or CrimeStoppers at (828)-286-8477.
