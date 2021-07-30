RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in an incident at a Dollar General Store.
Officers say the person left in an older burgundy or red truck with a light color stripe in the middle. They add that the bed of the truck was full of brush and kuduz. The kuduz hung over the back and hid the license plate number, according to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Ricky Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062 or 828-289-0383.
