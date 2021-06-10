RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is seeking help identifying a car involved in a hit and run incident from May.
According to the police department, the incident occurred on May 19 near the Rutherford County courthouse. The car left traveling north on North Washington Street.
Police described the car as possibly a dark color four-door Hyundai Sonata with red windshield wipers.
Anyone with information please contact Lt. Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062 or 828-289-0383.
