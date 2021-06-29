Scene of hit-and-run at Main Street Park

Scene of hit-and-run at Main Street Park in Rutherfordton. 

 (Source: Rutherfordton Police Department)
Wanted car in Main Street Park hit-and-run

This is the car that is involved in the hit-and-run crash at Main Street Park.

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is seeking information on a hit and run at Main Street Park.

According to the police department, during the early hours on June 20, a four-door light color car ran into the flower planter in Main Street Park off Central Steer. 

Police said the town is offering a reward of $250 dollars for information in reference to the vehicle and owner that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Ricky Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-289-5062 Ext. 4 or 828-289-0383.

MORE NEWS: Graham requesting funds for I-73 right-of-way acquisition

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.