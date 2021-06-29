RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is seeking information on a hit and run at Main Street Park.
According to the police department, during the early hours on June 20, a four-door light color car ran into the flower planter in Main Street Park off Central Steer.
Police said the town is offering a reward of $250 dollars for information in reference to the vehicle and owner that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Ricky Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-289-5062 Ext. 4 or 828-289-0383.
MORE NEWS: Graham requesting funds for I-73 right-of-way acquisition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.