Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherfordton police are asking for help locating Nathaniel Oliver Hamilton who they say stole a 2019 Jeep Wrangler.
Police say the vehicle was taken from Crestview Street in Rutherfordton around July 9.
According to police, Hamilton was seen in Tennessee at the welcome center in Cooke County selling the Jeep to someone who saw it on Craigslist.
Police say Hamilton was arrested on July 19 and released on a unsecured bond.
Hamilton could be driving a white 1996 GMC Sonoma pick-up truck with license plate CDD-8419 according to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police and speak with Lt. Ricky Gilbert at 828-476-4090 or cell number at 828-289-0383 and after hours at 828-286-2911.
