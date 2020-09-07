RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a vehicle involved in a hit and run has now been identified, that's according to the Rutherfordton Police Department.
Police say on Tuesday, September 2, the vehicle struck the cross walk pole in front of St. Francis Day School on North Main Street.
Police are identifying the suspect vehicle as a black full size Chevrolet 2500 truck that has damage on the passenger side.
Police did not say what charges, if any, the driver is facing.
More news: Deputies: 1 person shot during during vehicle break-in on Blue Ridge Parkway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.