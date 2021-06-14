RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department have located a missing woman who was last seen at the emergency room Sunday night.
According to the police department, 33-year-old Samantha Ragland Moyer was last seen at around midnight at the Rutherford Regional Emergency Room.
Police described her Moyer as 5'6" tall and weighing approximately 180 with blonde hair and green eyes.
In an update, police said Samantha Moyer has been located.
