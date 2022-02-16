Rutherfordton police looking for man wanted for questioning

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning in an accident.
Police said the incident took place at the East Mountain Quick Mart in Rutherfordton.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Martin with Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062 ext. 6.
MORE NEWS: You could help design a new entrance to downtown Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.