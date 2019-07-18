Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherfordton police said on Thursday that they have identified a man wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen 2019 Jeep Wrangler.
Police say the vehicle was taken from Crestview Street in Rutherfordton around July 9.
According to police, the man they are seeking to identify was seen in Tennessee at the welcome center in Cooke County selling the Jeep to someone who located it on Craigslist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police and speak with Lt. Ricky Gilbert at 828-476-4090 or cell number at 828-289-0383 and after hours at 828-286-2911.
More news: N.C. Deputies say 4-month-old child taken by non-custodial parent; believed to be in extreme danger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.