RUTHERFORD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Rutherford police say that they are searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the man is currently on medication for dementia.
Police say that Robert "Bob" Meredith Havens was last seen at around 3:00 p.m. leaving work at Touchstone Fine Cabinetry. According to police, Havens was seen taking a left on to Charlotte Rd. heading west.
Havens is described by police as measuring at around five feet, four inches in height and weighing around 120 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair. According to police, Havens could be wearing jeans with a long sleeve shirt and a ball cap.
Officers confirmed that Havens is driving a red Chrysler Crossfire with a license plate number that reads. TPN-6004.
Anyone with information on Havens' whereabouts is encouraged to contact Rutherfordton Police at 828-287-5062.
