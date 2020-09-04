RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherfordton Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle and its owner they say were involved in a hit and run.
Police say on Tuesday, the vehicle struck the cross walk pole in front of St. Francis Day School on North Main Street.
Police are identifying the suspect vehicle as a black full size Chevrolet 2500 truck that has damage on the passenger side.
If you have any information please contact Lieutenant Ricky Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-476-409 or 828-289-0383 and after hours 828-286-2911.
More news: Deputies: 1 person shot during during vehicle break-in on Blue Ridge Parkway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.