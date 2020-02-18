DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver about 20 hours after Newman's car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, flipped, got T-boned by another car, flipped several more times and skidded to a halt in flames.
Everyone watching feared the worst Monday night and had to wait nearly two hours to learn that Newman's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The latest update was more good news for the 42-year driver and 2008 Daytona 500 champion.
