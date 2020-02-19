(FOX Carolina) - Roush Fenway Racing posted an update Wednesday on Ryan Newman's condition as he continues to recover from serious injuries sustained in the Daytona 500 Monday night.
"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center," Roush Fenway Racing said in a Facebook post. "True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.
PREVIOUSLY: Ryan Newman awake, speaking after horrific Daytona 500 crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.