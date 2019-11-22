SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Breaking the barriers of a stigma can be the hardest thing to do, but one mother has been fighting across the United States for more than 30 years to make sure people know more about the HIV/AIDS disease.
Ryan White was the poster child for HIV/AIDS in the 80s. He was diagnosed in December of 1984 and spent five and a half years living with a disease during a time where little was known, and when people were afraid to be around someone with it.
Jeanne White-Ginder, Ryan’s mother, spoke to a crowd at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Thursday evening about awareness for the upcoming World AIDS Day.
"We can get people non-detectable," White-Ginder said.
The simple message that's spreading hope to a community that's been discriminated against and often alienated. Jennie White-Ginder is known around the country because of her son. He was diagnosed with AIDS at the age of 13 and his story rose to fame -- fighting a disease that, back then, was perceived as an automatic death sentence.
"He was diagnosed in 1984 so, definitely one of the first children and first hemophiliacs to come down with AIDS," she said.
Ryan hemophiliac diagnosis was so severe that his blood had less than a one percent chance of clotting.
"While we didn't realize it, the drug that we thought was saving their lives, all hemophiliacs at the time was the drug that ended up taking their life because it contained the HIV virus. But we didn't know it at the time," she said.
White-Ginder says more than eight thousand people using the drug Factor 8 died.
But her work is never done as far as she sees it. The mission is to continue fighting the stigma of HIV/AIDS and get people to know their status.
"Ryan used to say 'let's treat it like a disease and not a dirty word',” she said.
Through Ryan's life and death, he's helping more people than he knows.
"I think Ryan put a face to aids to where people could educate themselves about it," she said.
The Ryan White CARE (Comprehensive AIDS Resources Emergency) Act has been enacted into legislation back in 1990. Because of the federal assistance, the push to continue bringing attention to HIV/AIDS continues to evolve.
Ryan died at the age of 18 in 1990, but his mother continues the work.
World AIDS day is December 1.
