Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man from Greenwood charged with solicitation of a minor.
According to the AG's office, Demarcus Tavon Blocker of Greenwood was arrested on October 16, on six charges connected to solicitation of a minor.
The internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest.
Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Blocker. Investigators say he asked minors for sex and distributed sexually graphic images to a minor.
Blocker faces four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count. One count of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, punishable by up to ten years in prison. One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to three years in prison.
Blocker is being held in the Greenwood County Jail.
