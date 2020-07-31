Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner met with reporters from across the state to discuss the upcoming sports season and how it'll be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone of course wanted to know about the state's rivalry game being cancelled and Tanner's feelings about the SEC choosing to only play in-conference games.
Tanner said while of course the rivalry game will be missed by everyone, the most important thing in the SEC was establishing a workable schedule, starting in September and concluding with a championship in December.
Tanner said the 10 game schedule, which has not been finalized by the SEC, could still be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm hopeful we have a season and it's healthy and safe. Whatever it is, lets go play. But we have to make sure it's safe for fans, and safe for the student athletes," Tanner said.
Tanner said the school is working on a proposal for the Department of Commerce to show an effective model allowing for social distancing to hopefully bring fans back to the games.
That plan requires a lot of details involving everything from wearing masks, social distancing, concessions, people coming into and leaving the stadium.
When it's all said and done, the school hopes the plan will allow for up to 20,000 fans to be in attendance for games.
When asked whether the 2021 Palmetto Bowl would be played in Clemson or Columbia, Tanner said that decision had not yet been made.
