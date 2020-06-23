Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two men in Greenville County have been arrested on child sexual abuse charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's office.
According to the AG's office, 39-year-old Andres Ortiz-Gomez and 27-year-old Michael Gabriel Dockins face 15 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with led them, in separate cases, to Ortiz-Gomez and Dockins.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say the men both distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Ortiz-Gomez was arrested on June 18, 2020. Dockins was arrested on June 22, 2020. Both men are charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. Ortiz-Gomez is charged with five counts and Dockins with 10.
These are felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The attorney general's office says the arrests were made by the ICAC Task Force and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
