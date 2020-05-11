Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is leading 17 states in calling on Congress to investigate the Chinese governments role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Wilson sent a letter to the leadership of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell along with other leaders asking for the investigation.
Wilson's letter says the Chinese government's mishandling and deliberate deception has caused death and hardship for millions of Americans.
The letter read in part, "COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our states and the Nation. We must all hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19. Tens of thousands have died from the virus and millions have lost their jobs. Countless businesses, both big and small, will perish and our states will grapple with tough economic decisions for years to come."
The current U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is nearly 80,000 and the pandemic’s devastation of the economy has caused unemployment to skyrocket from 3.5 percent in February to its current rate of 14.7 percent.
“One of our colleagues has already filed suit against China and many of us are considering similar legal actions,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Congressional hearings are critical to our nation’s understanding of the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community.”
In addition to South Carolina, the following states’ attorneys general signed onto the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia.
Wilson's letter can be read in its entirety here.
More news: Gateway project closure extended through Monday for repairs on flyover bridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.