COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the recent arrests of two Greenville County men for possession of child pornography.
24-year-old Jacob Marc Eveler of Taylors and 52-year-old Joseph Samuel Langford of Greenville are the latest arrests, both within weeks of each other. Between the two, there are 18 total charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. Both men were arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The tip for Eveler's arrest came from a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Investigators say both men had multiple files filled with child pornography, and Langford also distributed it.
Langford was the first arrest on January 31, 2020, but was hit with new charges on February 19. Eveler was arrested on February 19.
Langford's charges include:
- Nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- One count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
Eveler faces eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
All of the counts both men face are felony offenses, punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment of each count. If found guilty, Langford's maximum sentence could reach 100 years in prison, while Eveler could face a maximum of 80.
As of writing, Langford was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on bonds totaling $45,000. We could not find a mugshot or bond information for Eveler.
