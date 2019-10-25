Pickens County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on US 123.
According to the highway patrol, the crash happened around 8:36 a.m.
Right now, troopers are reporting the roadway closed at U.S. 123 southbound and S.C. 153.
Troopers say a detour has been set up at 153 to Powdersville Road and back to U.S. 123.
According to troopers, no injuries have been reported in the crash.
More news: Deputies: 1 person transported to hospital after shooting at Herdklotz Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.