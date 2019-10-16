Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina State Trooper is off the job now after his supervisors discovered he lied about a pursuit that led to a fatal collision, according to the SCCJA.
According to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Trooper Austyn Vaughn initiated a chase on July 8, 2019 after a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed, but failed to report it to dispatch, then lied about it to a supervisor.
The report states that a Ford Fusion, driven by 30-year-old Kent Washington passed Vaughn at a high rate of speed. Vaughn activated his lights and siren according to the report and notified dispatch that he was initiating a traffic stop. When the vehicle in question failed to stop, a pursuit began, but the trooper failed to notify dispatch that a chase had begun, according to the documents.
The report states that the vehicle driven by Washington began changing lanes before losing control and crashing, killing the passenger inside, identified later as 30-year-old Michael Mansell.
When the trooper notified dispatch that a collision occurred a supervisor asked Trooper Vaughn over the radio, "Were you trying to stop them? What you got?"
Trooper Vaughn responded, "Affirmative sir. They went onto I-85 and I was trying to get up to them."
Vaughn's supervisor went on to ask,"Were you 10-0 (chase in progress)? Because I never heard any kind of radio traffic in reference to that."
Trooper Vaughn responded, "Negative. I was trying to catch up."
On his way to the crash scene, the report states the supervisor spoke with Vaughan on the phone who once again said he was not in a chase and told the supervisor he,"was trying to catch up."
When Vaughn's supervisor arrived to the scene, he instructed Trooper Vaughn to stop the in-car video so he could review the events leading up to the collision. Upon review of the video, the report states Trooper Vaughn then acknowledged for the first time that he was involved in a pursuit with the suspect prior to the collision.
On October 10, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety filed an allegation of misconduct against Trooper Vaughn. The agency cited him for, "willfully making false statements, misleading, incomplete, deceitful, or incorrect statements to a law enforcement officer, a law enforcement agency, or a representative of the agency."
The allegation went on to state while the matter is pending, Vaughn cannot be employed as a law enforcement officer.
The family of Michael Mansell, who was killed in the crash, released a statement through Fighting Injustice Together saying:
“We appreciate the fact that this trooper was held accountable but we would much rather have our love one back; Michael was a great person, and a cherished member of our family who will be truly missed.”
