GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) and DHEC are warning people to be on the look out for COVID-19 vaccine scams.
According to a tweet by SCDCA, if someone comes to your door claiming to be a government employee and offers you early access to the vaccine, it is a scam.
The agency says for reliable vaccine updates, South Carolinians should get their information from the CDC or DHEC.
Some random "government employee" knocking on your door offering early access to the #COVID19 vaccine is NOT to be trusted. Follow trusted sources like @CDCgov and @scdhec for reliable vaccine updates.— SCDCA (@SCDCA) March 8, 2021
More Coronavirus resources: https://t.co/Ce7Qns1K9w#PSA #SCDCA pic.twitter.com/NV0CPTwI6p
For more coronavirus resources, click here.
More news: Deputies: Stolen truck used in ATM break-in at Greenville Co. bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.