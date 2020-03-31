Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs are warning consumers and businesses to be on the lookout for coronavirus scams.
According to the agency, multiple scams are being employed at this time to take advantage of people to gain their money or personal information.
Some of those include:
- Fake checks from the government. You may have heard that the federal government will be sending money by check or direct deposit as the coronavirus takes its toll on people’s pocketbooks. Remember, the government will never ask for you to pay anything in order to get the money.
- Phone calls asking for private information. Scammers often pose as government agencies to gain your trust. Lookout for callers pretending to be from well-known health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). They may try to get you to verify information like your bank account number, Social Security number or credit card information.
- Phishing emails or texts. Your inboxes may be getting messages from impostors acting like trustworthy organizations. Remember, don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. Clicking on links in these messages could install malware or other dangerous programs on your computer/digital device.
- Fake charities. There are plenty of people in need during this difficult time. Scammers are looking to take advantage of your generosity and will create fake charities that sound very similar to large, well-known organizations. If you want to make sure a charity is real, visit the FTC’s Donate Wisely page or go to the SC Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered. You can also call 1 (888) 242-7484.
- Offers for a “cure” or vaccination. If you see ads for products that claim to cure or treat coronavirus, run the other way! If there had been a medical breakthrough, you would not be hearing about it through an ad. Also, only take medication/supplements at the recommendation and advisement of your doctor.
Officials say consumers can still report scams and identity theft to the state's Identity Theft Unit. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322).
