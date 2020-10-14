COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) said they funded over $33 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) and plexiglass for every school district in the state in efforts to maintain and return to face-to-face instruction.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that the SCDE purchased and distributed over $33 million worth of personal protective equipment and supplies to all 81 public school districts.
“With the 2020-21 school year well underway, it is critical that teachers and schools have the supplies needed to ensure face to face instruction can continue to be carried out as safely as possible,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release. “This statewide order will not only ensure that face to face operations can be maintained for the foreseeable future but will also provide the necessary resources to phase in additional face to face learning as health and safety conditions allow.”
According to the SCDE, the South Carolina General Assembly recently provided additional flexibility for the SCDE to use previously allocated Coronavirus Relief Funds to cover the costs of school safety measures taken in response to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, purchasing masks, gloves, wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, cleaning solution, plexiglass, and other cleaning equipment and supplies. The SCDE collected requests from all eighty one public school districts and is pleased to be able to fund every request made.
The SCDE said they have purchased and will distribute the following PPE and supplies to school districts:
- 597,585 - Adult and student reusable cloth face masks
- 2,681,950 - Adult and student disposable face masks
- 189,966 - KN95 masks
- 87,010 - Adult and student face shields
- 108,476 - Boxes of Gloves (100 count each)
- 331,913 - Gowns for nurses
- 606,473 - Cases of disinfecting wipes (50 count each)
- 41,474 - Gallons of hand sanitizer
- 99,259 - Bottles (16 oz) of hand sanitizer
- 69,243 - Bottles (32 oz) of disinfecting solution
- 1,746 - Electrostatic backpack sprayers
The SCDE said they have also facilitated and funded district orders for plexiglass, which when used according to DHEC guidelines, allows classrooms to accommodate additional students while maintaining safety standards. Over 300,000 pieces of plexiglass have been ordered with many already delivered and being used in classrooms across the state.
