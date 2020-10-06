Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue wants to remind South Carolinians that unemployment compensation is taxable income.
With more than $4 billion paid out to over 700,000 recipients the SCDOR doesn't want you to be hit with a surprise tax bill.
Officials say if you received unemployment benefits, including those received related to the pandemic, state and federal taxes apply.
You may pay taxes related to these benefits in the following ways:
- Withholding: Have state income taxes withheld from your unemployment benefits. Withholding is voluntary. If you want taxes withheld from your unemployment benefits, visit the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce's website.
- Make estimated tax payments: You can choose to make quarterly South Carolina estimated tax payments.
- The quickest and easiest option is to pay online using MyDORWAY, the free and secure tax portal, at dor.sc.gov/pay. Select Individual Income Tax Payment to get started.
- Or, you can mail a payment using the SC1040ES. If you pay online with MyDORWAY, do not mail the SC1040ES.
- Wait until you file your 2020 Income Tax return: You may choose to wait to calculate and pay your taxes next year when you file your 2020 Income Tax return. This option gives you less time to prepare for your tax payment and may expose you to an underpayment penalty.
