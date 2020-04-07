Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control began posting estimates of possible COVID-19 cases broken down by county and zip code.
The new numbers indicate while South Carolina only has 2,232 cases of COVID-19 confirmed right now, there are an estimated 13,109 undocumented cases in the state.
Officials say the estimates are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
S.C. DHEC says,"The state is experiencing widespread transmission of COVID-19. As the state moves from containment strategy to a disease mitigation strategy, there's less focus on the number of individual cases in an area and more focus on limiting overall spread throughout the state."
DHEC added that there are people in the community that have not been tested because they may only be experiencing mild, limited or no symptoms.
The agency says it's because of this that social distancing is crucial to help prevent the spread of the virus. Officials say individuals should observe social distancing at all times because they could be asymptomatic.
Governor Henry McMaster ordered the department to post the expanded statistics on Friday. McMaster said he hoped by showing the number of residents likely infected in a given area, it would discourage people from going out.
On Monday, due to the rapidly increasing numbers across the state, Governor McMaster ordered an "at home or at work mandate". The order requires all South Carolinians to stay at home or at work unless visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services.
To see where your zip code falls, click here.
More news: Warming up with a t-storm threat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.