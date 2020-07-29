Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials (SCARE) reached out to Governor Henry McMaster, State Senator Harvey Peeler and Speaker Jay Lucas with concerns about the November election and with a push for changes in absentee voting.
Election officials say they fear that without changes, the state could see "devastating consequences" come November and advocated for the following changes for all future elections:
- No Excuse Absentee Voting
- Remove the witness signature requirement
- Allow counties to process ballots beginning the Friday before the election
- Allow for the use of absentee ballot drop boxes
No Excuse Absentee Voting
Officials with SCARE argue that with the current pandemic, no excuse absentee voting is more important than ever.
Following the June Primary, election officials across the state agreed that they need more time to adjust and implement changes due to COVID-19.
SCARE says absentee voting by mail usually accounts for 30 percent of the overall absentee vote, but this year, officials saw an increase of 370 percent. Officials say 66 percent of ballots were cast by mail for the June Primary, resulting in a level of mail,"never seen in South Carolina".
Officials say since voters were allowed to vote in June without an excuse, they are now confused over absentee voting. Election officials say almost daily they receive absentee voting applications which have "due to the coronavirus" written by the voter as an excuse.
SCARE is advocating the 17 reasons to vote absentee be eliminated, giving all voters the ability to vote absentee or at the very least adding the reason, "state of emergency" to the list, similar to June's primary.
Remove the witness signature requirement
SCARE says removing the witness signature will only benefit those eligible to vote. Officials argue they can validate a voter's signature in the voter registration database, but argue there is no way to validate a witness signature.
Officials with SCARE say there should be no barriers to voting, but the witness signature requirement forces voters to risk their health to participate in an election.
Allow Counties to Process Ballots Beginning the Friday before the election
Despite being allowed to open ballots the day before the election in June, officials say there still wasn't enough time to process the ballots in a timely manner.
In one example from June 8th, the day before the Primary, removing the outer envelope of approximately 3,000 ballots took six hours. On Tuesday morning it took 7 ½ hours for the election workers to complete the process of opening the “ballot here-in,” removing the ballot, tearing the stub, flattening the ballot, and reading them into the scanner for tabulating.
SCARE says they expect double or triple the numbers come November's election.
Officials are proposing to allow each county to open the outer envelopes on Friday, and then allow them to begin processing absentee ballots on Monday. All results would be given at 7 p.m. when polls close on Tuesday.
Allow for the use of ballot drop boxes
As the increase in absentee by mail voting occurs, voters need a secure method to return ballots without entering congregated areas.
Contactless delivery of ballots can be accomplished by providing secure drop boxes that are owned by the county. In addition, these drop boxes would reduce the traditional reliance on USPS couriers and removing any "middle man" between the voter and county.
The South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials says their end goal is the protection of voters. This includes an open and fair election, as well as protecting the health of the community.
SCARE says with the four recommendations they've outlined, crowds at polls could be minimized and asked the state's legislature to act quickly so election officials across the state can adequately plan for November's election.
More news: Local storm threat increases, as we watch for Isaias in the tropics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.