Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that his office in coordination with the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office has established the South Carolina COVID Strike Team.
According to McCoy, the team will pursue the prosecution and investigation of coronavirus fraud schemes, hoarding, and price gouging activities in South Carolina.
Members of the team will include the U.S. Attorney's Office, federal law enforcement officers, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and members of the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
U.S. Attorney McCoy said there have been numerous cases of fraud, hoarding and price gouging across the country. Schemes range from fake COVID-19 tests to hoarding of personal protective medical equipment, and scams relating to the economic impact payments.
“It is a sad truth that criminals are always willing to take advantage of every opportunity to prey on the most vulnerable,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “In these unprecedented times, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and its federal, state, and local partners remain vigilant, and we will prosecute those who take advantage of Americans during this pandemic.”
If you notice scams or price gouging, it can be reported by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.