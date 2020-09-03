Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending August 29.
According to SCDEW, 5,019 people filed an initial claim last week. That's down 505 from the previous week.
Greenville County virtually tied Richland County in initial claims being filed. Last week, Greenville County reported 462 claims, while Richland County had the most in the state with 467.
“We have reached a new low in weekly initial claims filed since the pandemic began in mid-March. As the numbers continue to decline, it’s logically expected that the downward trend week-over-week will become less significant as the economy continues to improve,” states executive director, Dan Ellzey.
“Of course, until South Carolina completes a full economic recovery, our staff will remain committed to those we serve. From processing and paying out critical unemployment insurance benefits, to initiating new ways to provide job seekers services (virtually, in a drive-thru setting and in-person), to identifying Lifeboat Jobs to help job seekers find financial stability, our mission remains the same as day one,” continued Ellzey.
“Now that South Carolina has been approved by FEMA for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program, we are diligently working with our vendor to make the necessary changes to the MyBenefits portal. LWA will provide an additional $300 for claimants eligible to receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits. Information about eligibility and requirements will be updated over the next two to three weeks as the program is implemented into the agency’s system,” concludes Ellzey.
In the last 24 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 730,247. SCDEW says more than $3.91 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
Due to the high volume of calls, officials say they have extended call center hours on Monday and Tuesday to now run 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. The rest of the week remains the same with hours on Wednesday - Friday running 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - noon.
