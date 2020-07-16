Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending July 11.
According to SCDEW, 19,329 people file an initial claim last week. That's up 3,267 from the previous week.
Greenville County saw initial claims this past week totaling 1,755. Richland County had the second most claims in the state at 1,349.
“When looking at this claim week, the jump in numbers may be surprising, but it does track with an annual trend our agency sees each year around the 4th of July holiday. The week following the 4th of July has historically recorded a higher number of initial claims as it represents layoffs and closings for the holiday week. When an individual files for unemployment insurance, they are filing for layoff or lack of work for the prior week. What we see is a trend, mainly due to businesses, often in the manufacturing sector, closing operations for a week or two around this summer holiday each year. Here’s a snapshot of this trend over a three-year period,” states executive director, Dan Ellzey.
“While this year’s initial claims total is significantly higher in volume, the percentage increase (20.3%) is significantly lower than 2018 (51%) and 2019 (79%). While an upward trend is not something we ever want to see, we do believe this trend is isolated and isn’t solely pinpointed to impacts from COVID-19,” concluded Ellzey.
In the last 17 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 671,079. SCDEW says more than $3.15 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
