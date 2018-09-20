CONWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the wake of Florence, families already hit by the storm in the Carolinas realize the waters in nearby rivers will soon rise, bringing with them floods and danger.

Homes and businesses are certainly in the path of destruction in Conway, S.C., where flooding from the Waccamaw River is all but sure to happen. But even in the face of such a scary situation, a kindergartner named Carter Whiteis is thinking of another place that will likely face flooding soon: his school.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Carter's dad, Brad, says he had to break the hard news about why Carter couldn't go to school recently. Even though Florence was now long-gone, Carter didn't understand why.

When he learned about the flooding that could potentially reach his school, Carter had one request of his dad: to go to Conway Elementary and pray for the school to not flood.

And so they did. Brad drove Carter to the front entrance, where sandbags lined the doors. And then, Brad saw his son stopped amidst tire tracks on the concrete, his head knelt and hands clasped in prayer.

"I wish my faith was always that strong," said Brad in a Facebook post where he shared the photo.

Finishing out the post, Brad shared a verse from Matthew 19:14, which reads “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these".