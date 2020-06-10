Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says the Lottery's Claims Center at 1309 Assembly Street in Columbia will begin accepting drop-off claims starting today.
Claims can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials say checks will be mailed to winners within two business days of the drop-off.
Although claims will be accepted at the door, the lobby will remain closed to the public at this time.
Winners will need to bring their winning ticket, their picture identification and a completed claim form. Claim forms are available here.
At this time, officials say no date has been set for when the Claims Center will resume normal processing.
More news: Rain and storms today, sunny days to follow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.