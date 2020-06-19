Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing an update to its claims drop-off process.
Starting on Tuesday, June 23 the Lottery will be offering same day, or next day check pickup at their claim center located at 1309 Assembly Street in Columbia.
Claims can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Beginning next Tuesday, players dropping off winning tickets can provide their cell phone number and the Lottery will text the claimant when the check is available for pick up.
Proper ID will be required at pick up. Officials say checks not picked up within two days will be mailed to winners.
The drop-off and check pick-up process beginning June 23, 2020, will remain in place indefinitely to ensure appropriate social distancing due to the size of the Claims Center lobby.
Winners will need to bring their winning ticket, their picture identification and a completed claim form. Claim forms are available here.
More news: Rain and storms today, sunny days to follow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.