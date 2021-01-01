North Myrtle Beach, SC (FOX Carolina) - The North Myrtle Beach community is mourning the loss of a police officer following a crash early Friday morning.
According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Public Safety Sergeant, Gordon William Best, was responding to a call for service in Barefoot Resort around 4 a.m. when he lost control of his car crashing into a utility pole.
Firefighters say road conditions were very wet, and while heading to the call, Sergeant Best lost control of his vehicle, veering into the northbound lane of Highway 17, and colliding with a utility pole.
We're told Sergeant Best was prounced deceased at the scene of the accident.
The SC Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating this accident.
According to firefighters, Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Police, and the SC Highway Patrol all responded to the scene of the accident.
Patrol Sergeant Gordon William Best was born on November 12, 1990. He joined the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department on October 21, 2013, and was promoted to Sergeant on February 17, 2019.
