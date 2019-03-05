S.C. proposed bill would take control from local communities when it comes to tobacco, vaping

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tobacco and vape products are everywhere we turn and now they're making their way into schools. The organization Just Say Something in Greenville said they get concerned calls from parents on a daily basis. Many of them saying their kids can't stop, they're becoming addicted to using e-cigs.
"They're seeing too many flavors advertised and that does have an impact and of course when the e-cigs came out it was all about the flavors,” said Executive Director Carol Reeves. “Now that the Juul is out there, they're advertised as the most trendy, cool things that you can get your hands on."
There's been a push to fight back. Reeves said they are doing everything they can to help the problem at a local level, but a new proposed bill would take that all away. Leaving only the state to regulate and govern tobacco and vaping products.
"It's a preempt latent bill that will stop us from locally protecting our kids," she said.
Its already flown through the house and is now making its way through the Senate. Sponsors of the bill, like Jay West said to him it comes down to two big points.
"A municipality or a taxing district could actually tax a particular flavor,” West said. “We don't want the grape cigars, we want the cherry cigars and when you get to those minute details I think it's better for that to happen at a statewide level."
His other concern is the local economics of the issue.
"For instance, you may have one side of the street within a city limits and one without and so what happens to those businesses that are divided by that lineation concerning who gets taxed what and who doesn't have to,” West argued.
Those who voted against the bill, like Representative Josiah Magnuson, said plain and simple it came down to the bill infringing on home rule.
"The idea of liberty involves decentralizing the idea of decision-making unless fundamental rights are involved there's really no fundamental right to vape and smoke in public places so I see this as a local government issue,” Magnuson said. “If they want to make a decision that they think is best for their own citizens the state doesn't need to step in and add more controls."
