Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Governor Henry McMaster will lead a meeting of the S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss the state's preparedness for the potential impact of the novel coronavirus disease to South Carolinians.
According to the governor's office, the committee will consist of “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner's designee, a member of the judiciary, and other members as may be considered appropriate.”
The governor's office says although no cases of the virus have yet been reported in the state, the following precautions have been implemented to protect the public health:
- Continue to monitor CDC developments and guidance daily.
- Developed tools for the investigation of suspected and confirmed 2019-nCoV cases and provided training to epidemiology staff across the state to investigate and report cases.
- Communicated information to hospital laboratories, infection preventionists, and physicians to keep them informed about how to identify and report possible cases to DHEC.
- Held an informational briefing for legislators and reporters on 2019-nCoV preparations and activities in South Carolina earlier this week.
The meeting will take place Monday, March 2, at 10:00 a.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water is still the best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus.
We'll continue to follow developments and pass along any information following the meeting.
